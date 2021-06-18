Donald Trump is finally catching up to what we all knew many months ago-- the fact that he didn't win the 2020 Presidential Election.

President Joe Biden has been in office since the beginning of this year, recently signing an order for Juneteenth to be celebrated as a federal holiday. He's been working to undo the damage that Trump did to the United States during his four-year reign of terror and it looks like he's officially ready to admit defeat in the 2020 election.

For months, Trump has tried to argue that, because of voter fraud and many other falsities, he was the rightful winner of the election. However, after plenty of re-counts and fact checks, it was determined that Biden won fair and square. Still, Trump has had trouble accepting the fact that he lost, telling countless journalists that he'll find a way back into the White House. There are disturbing conspiracy theories about him potentially coming back into power this year, which are being pushed by his QAnon supporters, but during a recent interview with Fox News, Trump finally admitted that he wasn't the winner of the election.



Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"We got 'em by surprise in '16 and in '20 we did much better than we did in '16," said Trump during a phone call. "Shockingly, we were supposed to win easily at 64 million votes and we got 75 million votes and we didn't win but let's see what happens on that."

Nah, we've already seen what happened. You lost. It's over.

Listen to Trump's recent remarks below.