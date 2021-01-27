mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TruCarr Enlists Rich The Kid For "Lose My Mind"

Mitch Findlay
January 27, 2021 10:03
Melodic Watts rapper TruCarr links up with Rich The Kid for his melodic new banger "Lose My Mind."


It's no wonder Quavo suggested birthing a new hip-hop subgenre called "trap soul," seeing as how many of today's rising artists have adopted the melodic and lyrically-honest style. That includes Watts rapper TruCarr, who has come a long way since first learning to rap in high school. Now, he's coming through with his brand new single "Lose My Mind," scoring an assist from the self-declared "Bossman" Rich The Kid.

Over an emotionally-charged piano loop, fueled by some rotund 808 drums, Carr showcases his melodic delivery with a few reflections on his current mindset. "Yeah I grew up in these trenches it's all guns and butter," he warns. "I'm the black sheep, yeah that's out the gutter." Setting him apart is his flow, ever-so-slightly off-beat at times as he blasts off an influx of rapid-fire words. Rich The Kid slides through to close things out, bringing everything you'd expect from the Rich Forever rapper -- which is to say, flexes and threats, threats and flexes. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off with your comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Yeah I grew up in these trenches it's all guns and butter
I'm the black sheep, yeah that's out the gutter

