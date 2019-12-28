Troyman of Netflix's hit talent search series Rythm + Flow recently sat down with HipHopDX to chat about his life post-show. As you may recall, four finalists battled with their best rhymes and performances in front of judges T.I., Cardi B and Chance the Rapper for a shot at industry recognition along with a hefty $250K prize. Of these contestants, we included Flawless Real Talk, Londynn B, TroyMan and the winner D. Smoke. Despite the competition only allowing for one winner, the finalists still saw much recognition from industry head honchos and fans alike for putting up a good fight. TroyMan was one of those contestants to wow us with his amazing stage presence, trippy and catchy rhymes and overall energy. And now that the show is over, he has updated us on what's been going on with him.

According to the interview led by HipHopDX, the rapper is still hard at work. He spoke about the judges still keeping up with him after the show, especially T.I along with his relationship with the other contestants. Since his departure from the show, he also acquired much more popularity and now has a follow count of 500k on Instagram. Most importantly, he is currently working hard on an album and when asked about the project's vibe, he shared: "The vibe of the album is like if Travis Scott, K. Dot, and J. Cole had a little cousin that never got invited to the cookout." Now that's exciting. We can't wait to see it all come to fruition.

