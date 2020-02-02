Troy Polamalu is officially a Hall of Famer.

Karl Walter / Getty Images

The legendary Steelers' safety was among the five players honored Saturday night by being selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to ESPN.

"Honestly, it's just surreal," Polamalu told the Steelers' website. "I really feel surreal. I'm very thankful for all my teammates. This truly is a tribute to them. And I feel honored and unworthy of this, to be honest."

Polamalu was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, an eight-time Pro-Bowler, and a two time Super Bowl champion. Having retired after the 2014 season, has now been selected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

"Congratulations @tpolamalu. You were a true game-changer every time you took the field. It was a joy and a pleasure to coach you and nobody is more deserving of being a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer than you. So happy for you and your family," wrote Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Twitter. Tomlin has been the head coach of the organization since 2007.

The other players selected include Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson and Edgerrin James.

The five players will be formally inducted in Canton, Ohio on August 8th.

In other NFL news, the Super Bowl airs tonight and will feature the Chiefs against the 49ers.