Troy Ave Wishes Death & Coronavirus On Casanova With Diss Track "Assanova 2X"

Troy Avechose the right day to drop his new mixtape White Christmas 8, and just like the album title he was very particular when giving a name to a track on the project called "Assanova 2x." If you haven't guess by now, it's definitely a diss track towards fellow Brooklyn-bred rapper Casanova 2X.



Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Coors Light

With "Assanova 2X," Troy Ave makes his dislike for Casanova made very clear, but also uses the time mostly to boast about how rich he is as per usual. The verbal assault against his rap adversary gets really visceral towards the end, which is pretty much a spoken word outro where Troy Ave wishes jail, death and even coronavirus on his enemies.

Those who've been following this beef know that it's been going on for years now, ranging from that time when Casanova tried to diss Troy by calling him "the new Soulja Boy" back in 2017 to that time when even 50 Cent got involved to join in on clowning Troy Ave. Ultimately, we don't see this beef ending anytime soon when the jabs can't even be held off for the sake of Christmas Day. We'll wait to see if this one even gets a response though.

Take a listen to "Assanova 2X" by Troy Ave below, and go listen to White Christmas 8 right now on your preferred music streaming platform:

Quotable Lyrics:

He cooperated with the feds

He ain't a bad goon, he's a buffoon

Casanova, Assanova, you a rat — period.

You done it before, you'll do it again, you know what I'm saying?

When the smoke clear, the real gon' still be here