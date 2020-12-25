mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Troy Ave Wishes Death & Coronavirus On Casanova With Diss Track "Assanova 2X"

Keenan Higgins
December 25, 2020 17:29
Troy Ave just released his holiday-appropriate mixtape "White Christmas 8," which features a song titled "Assanova 2X" that's clearly a diss towards fellow Brooklyn emcee Casanova 2X.


Troy Avechose the right day to drop his new mixtape White Christmas 8, and just like the album title he was very particular when giving a name to a track on the project called "Assanova 2x." If you haven't guess by now, it's definitely a diss track towards fellow Brooklyn-bred rapper Casanova 2X.

With "Assanova 2X," Troy Ave makes his dislike for Casanova made very clear, but also uses the time mostly to boast about how rich he is as per usual. The verbal assault against his rap adversary gets really visceral towards the end, which is pretty much a spoken word outro where Troy Ave wishes jail, death and even coronavirus on his enemies. 

Those who've been following this beef know that it's been going on for years now, ranging from that time when Casanova tried to diss Troy by calling him "the new Soulja Boy" back in 2017 to that time when even 50 Cent got involved to join in on clowning Troy Ave. Ultimately, we don't see this beef ending anytime soon when the jabs can't even be held off for the sake of Christmas Day. We'll wait to see if this one even gets a response though.

Take a listen to "Assanova 2X" by Troy Ave below, and go listen to White Christmas 8 right now on your preferred music streaming platform:

Quotable Lyrics:

He cooperated with the feds
He ain't a bad goon, he's a buffoon
Casanova, Assanova, you a rat — period.
You done it before, you'll do it again, you know what I'm saying?
When the smoke clear, the real gon' still be here  

