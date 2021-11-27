mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Troy Ave Tells "The Crotana Park Story Pt. 1"

Aron A.
November 27, 2021 17:09
958 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

The Crotana Park Story Pt. 1
Troy Ave

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
13% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Off of "God Is Great Paper Straight."


It's hardly a holiday season without new music from Troy Ave. The rapper's made a concerted effort over the years to bless fans with new music, usually in the form of a White Christmas mixtape. It seems like the rapper might opt out of his regular mixtape series this year. On Friday, the rapper blessed fans with his latest body of work, God Is Great Paper Straight. Troy Ave delivered an 11-song body of work that finds him bringing tales of the New York streets to life.

On "Crotana Park Story Pt. 1," the rapper dives into a story about meeting a young lady who ultimately has some ulterior motives that he finds out about from one of his friends. I won't ruin the plot. Press play below.

Quotable Lyrics
I don't scam, I distribute grams
Take care of my fam
And my hood, couple homies locked
Take care of my mans

Troy Ave
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  958
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Troy Ave
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Troy Ave Tells "The Crotana Park Story Pt. 1"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject