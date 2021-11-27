Troy Ave Tells "The Crotana Park Story Pt. 1"

It's hardly a holiday season without new music from Troy Ave. The rapper's made a concerted effort over the years to bless fans with new music, usually in the form of a White Christmas mixtape. It seems like the rapper might opt out of his regular mixtape series this year. On Friday, the rapper blessed fans with his latest body of work, God Is Great Paper Straight. Troy Ave delivered an 11-song body of work that finds him bringing tales of the New York streets to life.

On "Crotana Park Story Pt. 1," the rapper dives into a story about meeting a young lady who ultimately has some ulterior motives that he finds out about from one of his friends. I won't ruin the plot. Press play below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't scam, I distribute grams

Take care of my fam

And my hood, couple homies locked

Take care of my mans

