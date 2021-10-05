mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Troy Ave Takes On WizKid & Tems' "Essence" For New KeyMix

Aron A.
October 05, 2021 14:36
Essence (KeyMix)
Troy Ave

Troy Ave shares a brand new KeyMix over WizKid & Tems' hit record.


A pandemic couldn't stop Troy Ave from delivering new music for the fans. In fact, it probably gave him the best opportunity possible to keep his fanbase satisfied with brand new tracks. Though the rapper closed off 2020 with the release of the eighth installment in the White Christmas series, he quickly followed up with the release of Kill or Be Killed earlier this year.

Now, the rapper has returned with a brand new KeyMix over the song of the summer, WizKid and Tems' "Essence." The vibrant afrobeats production serves as the backdrop for Troy's getting into his lover boy bag. 

WizKid and Tems' collaboration officially hit platinum status this week. It's also produced remixes from DaBaby, and Ghostface Killah and Raekwon.

Check out Troy's take on "Essence" below.

Quotable Lyrics
They say opposites attract
And we together as one
I'mma get it from the trap
You a college alum 

