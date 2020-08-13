Troy Ave Takes Aim At Joe Budden With "Junkie Joe" Diss Track

Troy Ave and Joe Budden have been engaged in a feud of the rappers-turned-podcasters for months. It feels like their beef has been pretty superficial, with Troy claiming that Joe doesn't like him because he allegedly slept with all of his romantic partners. Throughout their shit-talk sessions, Troy has consistently referred to Joe as a drug addict, even challenging him to take a drug test for thousands of dollars. Of course, Joe turned it down.

Things have officially been transferred onto wax as Troy Ave is ready to commence a diss track battle with the Slaughterhouse rapper -- which is unlikely to ever even earn a retort from Joe because he's been retired and has actually stuck to that. Still, "Junkie Joe" is out now with tons of fire aimed at the host of the Joe Budden Podcast.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

OVO unruly, hateful and you moody

It all makes sense now 'cause hoes was playing with your booty

Stop pointing fingers, that's a very funny joke

But you really had two fingers in your ass and that's a quote

I challenged you to a drug test, you was like 'No!'

Then you challenged me to a fight, I said 'N***a let's go!"