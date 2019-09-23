As we reported last week, Troy Ave was an unexpected guest in the courtroom for Tekashi 6ix9ine's testimony against former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates. The Brooklyn rapper appeared in court to show his support for reputed Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, who Tekashi was testifying against. Troy reportedly slid quietly into the back row midway through the proceedings and listened to about an hour of Tekashi’s testimony against Mack and Ellison.

Following his appearance however, Troy was greeted by some media outside the courthouse and was asked his thoughts on the matter.

“They got my boy Nuke. He wrongfully accused but we'll see how it works out.” Troy said. “That's really it. Free the real, keep the faith,” he added before doubling down his support for Nuke. “I came for Nuke. I was focused on him.”

“All I can say is free Nuke. I feel he wrongfully accused for a couple of things.. most of things, I don't know the criminal stuff going on. He ain't the character who they trying to paint him as so hopefully the truth come out and they free him.”

Hear that and more in the clip (below).