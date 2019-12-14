Over the past two years, Troy Ave has stated that the "streets is a myth." A statement that he's made on wax and in interviews, it's also became his mantra, apparently. With the release of White Christmas 7, we recently chopped it up with Troy about the project. He's a pretty open guy so naturally, when we spoke to him, the conversation surrounding his own project led to other topics, such as Tekashi 6ix9ine's trial, his friend Nuke, and of course, the streets being a myth.

6ix9ine's trial was surely a sobering moment for a few rappers in the game but not Troy Ave. For someone who's already been preaching that the "streets is a myth," watching the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods case unfold didn't necessarily reaffirm his position on the streets. Troy Ave was at the court date when CEO Kris took the stand against Nuke, a friend of Troy's. All this really means for Troy Ave is that Kris will come out, pay someone and go back to living his life.

Even bigger than this 6ix9ine thing, it was another dude. The dude who sent [Nuke] to jail. He was supposed to be the biggest drug dealer and biggest gang member and all that. He turned around and basically lied and said that he gave him the drugs on this day, that day and a bunch of shit. I was like, “Wow. This is crazy.” And the fact that when he comes home, it’s just going to be all -- it ain’t gonna be a big deal because, you know, people chase clout. So all he gotta do is come home from jail, and give a little bit of money to some people and it’s all good. You know what I’m sayin’? It ain’t no real rules or nothing. Everybody is a free for all. You can’t get caught up in the streets unless you plan on living in the streets. Successful people, in the real world, is not living in the streets and not living by the street rules.

