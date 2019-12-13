Troy Ave Ushers In The Holiday Season With "White Christmas 7"

With the Christmas holidays just around the corner, Troy Ave is keeping his yearly promise with another installment in his White Christmas mixtape series. You can always count on Troy Ave around this time of year to drop off a brand new project. This time around, he keeps the features to a minimum while bringing along artists like Project Pat, Skippa The Flippa, YUNG DOM, SPMB Bills, and JS Paper for a bit of assistance.

The rapper released the first White Christmas mixtape in 2012 and it's been a staple in his own catalog. On the importance of the series in his discography, he told HNHH, "The thing is, it makes a lot of people’s Christmas. Some people don’t get a gift, they don’t get shit for Christmas, they get this. This is my gift to everybody that supported me throughout the years. I’ma always give them this White Christmas."

Peep the project below and stay tuned for HNHH's exclusive interview with Troy Ave.