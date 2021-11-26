Troy Ave Returns With New Album, “God Is Great Paper Straight”

It was just a few days ago that Troy Ave dropped off “The Weatherman,” which sees the Brooklyn rapper flex all of his ice while comparing it to the chilly winter season that we’re about to enter. Now, the 36-year-old has unveiled his entire project, God Is Great Paper Straight, comprised of 11 featureless tracks.

As it turns out, yesterday was also Troy’s birthday, so he had a lot to celebrate with Thanksgiving and the arrival of his album. From the sounds of things, fans have been loving “The Crotona Park Story Pt.1” and “The Weatherman” in particular, although the entirety of the release is made up of well-produced, well thought out songs.

Back in May, the “Smile” rapper shared Kill or Be Killed, another featureless album including titles like “The Angela Story,” “Love With the Paper,” “Chef With Tha Pot,” and “The Smell of Success.” He’s been on a roll for the last few years, sharing an astounding three albums in 2020 – Troy Ave, Vol. 1, Troy Ave, Vol. 2, and White Christmas 8.

Check out Troy Ave’s God Is Great Paper Straight below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. The Brooklyn Story

2. GOD Is Great

3. The Weatherman

4. I Already Won

5. Money Dance 1-2-3

6. Biggest Richest

7. The Crotona Park Story Pt.1

8. Skit

9. So Toxic

10. So Bitter

11. Outro