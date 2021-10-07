New York rapper Troy Ave recently revealed some photos with his new girlfriend, and he's fighting off trolls who leaving body-shaming comments and saying she looks like a man.

Following the release of two new remixes this week for "Essence" and "Way 2 Sexy," Troy Ave shared pictures with his new girlfriend, introducing her to the world.



"Her: wait lemme see if u Big as they say. Me: 'with confidence' shiiiit pull em out!!!" jokingly wrote the rapper as his caption, posting a picture of his girlfriend intimately looking at him.

In the comments, people were quick to roast both Troy Ave and his lady. "Thas a dude," commented one fan. "Baby girl looking like baby boy," said another. "Im confused isn’t this a man?" asked somebody else.

The comments were so overpowering that Troy made another post with his girl, sharing a new picture and writing another caption.

"ME: DAMN BABY WHY THEY IN THE COMMENTS SAYING U LOOK LIKE A MAN? HER: MAYBE CAUSE THEY USE TO SEEING B*TCHES WITH LONG FAKE HAIR & FAKE BREAST. CUM GET THIS REAL P*SSY THO!"

The comments on the second post are much kinder than on the first, with many of Ave's fans saying she looks beautiful, telling him not to listen to the haters.



What do you think? Check out both posts below.