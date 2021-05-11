Troy Ave Kicks Nostalgic Vibes On "Hit The Road"

Troy Ave may be divisive to some, but the New York rapper has been steadily putting in work, culminating in the release of his new body of work Kill Or Be Killed. For the most part, he opts to bring nostalgic energy throughout the project, with production evoking shades of golden era mafioso rap. Such is the case on "Hit The Road," a song that finds Troy kicking bars over a raw sample-fueled beat.

"What you be hounding me for?" he spits. "But I don't care about your pu**yhole, I'm motivated by money, not pu**y ho / I get that dough, and play a different type of tic-tac-toe / All my exes know how to whip that O." For those who still long for the golden era of the early nineties, Troy Ave certainly delivers on that frot, doing his part to carry on tradition.

