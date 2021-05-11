Troy Ave Is In Survival Mode On "Kill Or Be Killed"

Troy Ave's been getting busy in recent times. Who would've thought that he'd be joining the ranks of rappers-turned-podcasters but The Factor Show is still having one hell of a run. Unlike other rappers who turned to media, Troy Ave hasn't lost sight of his roots in the rap game and continues to feed the streets.

On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest body of work, Kill Or Be Killed. As he's continued to carve his own path in the rap game, Kill Or Be Killed doesn't boast any features, leaving Troy Ave to his own devices over the course of the 11 song project. Kill Or Be Killed brings back the gritty feel of 90s hip-hop through the production while Troy showcases his penmanship.

Check the project out below.