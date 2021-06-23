mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Troy Ave Is Doing The Cha-Cha To The Bank On "Money Dance (1-2-3)"

Aron A.
June 23, 2021 17:01
35 Views
Money Dance (1-2-3)
Troy Ave

Troy Ave returns with his latest release.


Troy Ave has a certain way of stirring the pot when it comes to social media, as we've recently seen with the shots he fired at Casanova. Just weeks after dropping his diss track towards the "So Brooklyn" rapper, Troy Ave is ramping up his efforts for a hot summer ahead. Now, he's come through with some new vibes to celebrate all of the successes he's witnessed in recent times with his new single, "Money Dance (1-2-3)." Troy's latest single offers some cha-cha vibes in a celebration of wealth and prosperity that's suitable for being outside, finally.

The rapper hasn't slacked this year, either. Troy came through at the top of the year with the release of his latest project, Kill Or Be Killed.

Check his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
I got big money
All my bill faces blue
And I blew a couple thousand on some pairs of shoes
So I'm big steppin', n***as still won't let me through
I got seven colors but I'll still shit on you 

Troy Ave
