Troy Ave Drops Off "Why God Nadine" ft. Trapboy Freddy

Troy Ave's momentum isn't dying down this year. The rapper emerged in 2021 with the release of Kill or Be Killed and God Is Great Paper Straight which arrived in December. Unfortunately for fans, they didn't receive another installment on White Christmas ahead of the holidays but he does have another project in the pipeline.

With The 2022 Season expected to drop on Jan. 21st, Troy Ave unloaded another three songs for his fans in the past week, "Rich & Ruthless," "Dracos & Glocks" ft. Soulja Boy, and "Why God Nadine" ft Trapboy Freddy. The Trapboy Freddy-assisted single is the latest of the bunch to drop. Produced by Team Nova Boyz, Troy Ave and Trapboy Freddy reflect on losing loved ones to cancer.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I lost my Granny to cancer

I still need me some answers

Had me locked down in shackles

I was sellin' weed, it wasn't enough, I need it faster

I never met my daddy so they labeled me a bastard