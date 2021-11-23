Troy Ave Drops Off "The Weatherman"

With the holidays just around the corner, it seems like a better time than any for Troy Ave to kick off the campaign for another installment in the White Christmas series. Though it isn't entirely centered around Christmas, his fans always look forward to closing out the year with a new project from the BK rapper. However, it seems like he could very well be skipping out on the annual tradition but don't trip, because he has a new project on the way.

The rapper recently unveiled his new single, "The Weatherman" off of his forthcoming project, GOD is Great Paper Straight. The rapper's latest single dives into the melodic side, detailing the winter season as it relates to the amount of jewelry he's rocking.

GOD is Great Paper Straight was pushed back to Nov. 25th out of respect for Young Dolph.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

My life's out of order but my paper straight

I'm crooked but my God is great

Won't you let me take you on a date?