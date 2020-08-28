Troy Ave Drops His Soundtrack Of Success "Troy Ave, Vol. 2"

Troy Ave is usually in the news for whatever he has to say on his podcast, usually coming for Joe Budden or making an unrelated controversial statement. As he says, his opinion matters. Unlike his rival Joe, Troy Ave is still active in the rap game. The 34-year-old Brooklynite has been teasing some new music and, last night, he delivered with the twelve-track effort Troy Ave, Vol. 2.

With a sole feature from Chronic Law, this one is mostly just Troy on his own. The cover is based on one of the most booming songs on the project, "Ball Or Quit," featuring the star with some 1's around his neck, surrounded by words he would use to describe himself.

He even puts out a call for any contractors or interior designers to get in touch with him on the interlude, announcing his new real estate company and hiring whoever fits the bill.

Listen to the new project below.

Tracklist:

1. Ball Or Quit

2. She Belongs To The Game 2

3. Full Clip

4. Junkie Joe

5. Fast Life (feat. Chronic Law)

6. Volume 2 Interlude

7. Loco

8. Girlfriend

9. A Love Story

10. Clown Cake

11. So Bitter

12. Sound Asleep