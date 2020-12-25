Troy Ave Disses Casanova On "White Christmas 8" Mixtape

There are a few people that we can always expect to hear from on Christmas Day. Troy Ave is one of them, with his White Christmas mixtape series running for years and years. This year, he comes through with the eighth installment, featuring a lone guest appearance by Pastor Rema.

This year is very different from anything else we've ever experienced, but at least Troy Ave's series remains consistent. The project starts off with "Tears To My Eyes", which is an emotional record, questioning some of the street tactics that he has argued for a minute. There's also a song called "Assanova 2X", so you already know how Troy Ave is coming at Casanova.

The nine-track display is available on all streaming platforms, and you can listen to it below. Let us know your favorite song in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Tears To My Eyes

2. The Angela Story

3. God Bless You (feat. Pastor Rema)

4. White Christmas 8

5. Miami To New York

6. Walk To The Light

7. New Year New Money (Interlude)

8. Assanova 2X

9. Holiday Hoe