It appears Troy Ave was in court this week to show support to former Tekashi 6ix9ine associate Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

PageSix reports that the Brooklyn rapper, whose real name is Roland Collins, slipped into the back row of the federal courtroom about midway through the proceedings and listened to about an hour of 6ix9ine’s testimony against Mack and fellow reputed Nine Trey Gangsta Blood associates Anthony “Harv” Ellison.

“He’s a good guy from what I know,” Tory Ave said about Mack after the hearing. “I know him from trying to get into the music business. I just know him as trying to change his life to doing positive stuff,” he added. “I’m praying for him.”

Troy Ave is no stranger to the courtroom. He himself has had numerous run-ins with the police over the past few years, most notably the infamous Irving Plaza shooting. Ironically, it was just reported that other day that the culprit, Taxstone, would be getting a trial date for November.

