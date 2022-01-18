mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Troy Ave & Peezy Connect For "Can't Tell Me Nothing"

Aron A.
January 18, 2022 16:54
Can't Tell Me Nothing
Troy Ave

Troy Ave taps Peezy for his latest single, "Can't Tell Me Nothing."


Troy Ave's coming into the new year strong with another project in the pipeline to follow up God Is Great Paper Straight. The rapper recently announced The 2022 Season which is due out later this month. In the past week and a half, he already shared several singles, including collaborations with Soulja Boy and Trapboy Freddy.

Now, Troy Ave is back with another single with some assistance from Detroit's Peezy. The two rappers link up for the release of their new record, "Can't Tell Me Nothing." The song boasts production from Synesthetic Nation who brings a downtempo yet bouncy production that suits the infectious hook Troy Ave lays down.  Peezy shows resilience in his verse, detailing the numerous setbacks he faced and bouncing back from those situations.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics
N***as can't tell me shit, I've been through hell and back
Took them fed chances, flew there with it then I mail 'em back
I'm so used stealin' packs, keep it real, I barely rap

Troy Ave
SONGS Troy Ave & Peezy Connect For "Can't Tell Me Nothing"
