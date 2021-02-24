Yesterday, Bobby Shmurda came home, and the Hip-Hop world almost stood still. Quavo gave the "Hot N****" rapper a ride home on a private jet, and several public figures celebrated Bobby's release in the comment section of a video posted to Quavo's Instagram. Of those was Atlanta rapper Trouble, who wrote, "U 3 real for dis cho!!! Welcome home shmurrda."

Fans quickly spotted Trouble's comment and some mistook his account for T.I.'s, with one user saying, "@troublemmb you too damn old to be tryna talk slang lmao...sit down old man."

Seeing that Trouble is 33 years old, some may have found the user's comment, but Trouble knew exactly what was going on. In response to the Instagram user, the Edgewood artist wrote, "dawg dis is NOT T.i... Yall killin me wit da confusion."

The Atlanta rapper continued responding to other users who found the misunderstanding comical, saying, "dey keep thinking im T.i. man."

To be fair, there are a couple of reasons why fans may be confusing Trouble with the King of the South. For starters, both rappers do originate from Atlanta, with T.I. hailing from Bankhead and Trouble representing Edgewood. More importantly, however, the two artists' Instagram handles are ridiculously similar. Since Trouble's Instagram account is registered as @troublemmb, one could easily see why some fans could mistakenly land on his page when searching for T.I.'s, whose Instagram handle is @troubleman31.

With such similar Instagram handles, unattentive fans are unlikely to discern between the two accounts, so Trouble may need to get used to the confusion.