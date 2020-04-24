mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trouble Delivers "Thug Luv" Album

Rose Lilah
April 24, 2020 10:08
251 Views
Trouble's new album "Thug Luv" features 2 Chainz, Quavo, Jeezy and more.


ATL rapper, Trouble, has been at this for a minute. He hasn't yet quite received his flowers yet, but he's definitely working his way there with every release stronger than the next-- case in point, Thug Luv. The album follows up last year's Edgewood, which itself was a strong, if not underrated release from the rapper who is signed to Mike WiLL Made It's Ear Drummer imprint.

Leading up to the album, he dropped two dope collaborations in the way of "Popped" with Quavo and "Medusa" with Jeezy. The rest of the album features 2 Chainz, Boosie Badazz, City Girls, Jacquees and Scalez to make for a pretty stacked project. Trouble's really come into his own sound, one that is sharp around the edges yet can sometimes surprise with a subtle softness every so often-- like on "Lend Your Heart." Given the album's title, Thug Luv, perhaps it isn't surprising that Trouble spends a few songs tackling the subject, veering into r'n'trap ballad territory on "Find Luv" and "Special." 

Check out the album below and let us know your favorite song off it. We spoke to Trouble after he dropped Edgewood last year, catch that conversation here.

