After a monumental few years, Megan Thee Stallion continues to dominate. It is true that Megan has been a controversial figure in the industry, mostly due to her ongoing case involving Tory Lanez, but the Houston Hottie remains a force. She's had multiple partnerships with brands like Revlon and Fashion Nova, and they have all proven to be lucrative as fans buy out all items related to Thee Stallion.

Recently, Megan linked with Popeyes to unveil her "Hottie Sauce" and while it makes for an interesting business move, rapper Trouble can't seem to force himself to fall into the lingo.

Of course, the sauce is named after Megan's signature word and fanbase, but when Trouble's friend ordered it while out, the rapper couldn't wrap his mind around saying it out loud as a man.

"I love @theestallion But my potna jus real life asked dese folkz for some hottie sauce at Popeyes," Trouble tweeted. "Man [face palm emoji] I almost punch da fukk out dis n*gga kause he looked like he was finna say 'real hot girl sh*t' when he got it. Im 3 mad! [red angry face emoji."

People were quick to laugh at the message and added that many of them felt the same way. Check it out below.