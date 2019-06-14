Trouble Connects With City Girls For "She A Winner"

While the Mike Will Made-It-produced Edgewood stood out as one of last year's strongest albums, Trouble has been biding his time in delivering the followup. Yet all signs point to a triumphant return from Weatherman Skoob, and should "She A Winner" be any indication, perhaps we'll be seeing a slight stylistic deviation. Where Edgewood was a bleak examination of his stomping grounds, this City Girls-assisted banger evokes shades of Mannie Fresh and his work with The Hot Boys, which is to say, infinite bounce.

Trouble rides the beat like a veteran, revealing a few new flows in the process. "Do nothing that you want me to, I do what I wanna do," he raps, " fuck your opinion, I pop that shit in front of you." City Girls' Miami comes through with the following verse, her presence ensuring this one will be playing on repeat all summer. Trouble has always flirted with the idea of crafting the quintessential "twerk anthem," as seen by his short-lived and sexually charged "Kesha Dem" challenge. Perhaps he has finally conjured the perfect candidate.

Quotable Lyrics

Do nothing that you want me to, I do what I wanna do

Fuck your opinion, I pop that shit in front of you

