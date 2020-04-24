Trouble & 2 Chainz Drop Off New Banger "Uh Huh"

In 2018, Eardrumma rapper Trouble quietly released one of the year's best projects in Edgewood, a dark and harrowing exploration of his formative Atlanta projects. Since then, it's been a series of ups and downs for Big Skoob, though the scales have once again been tipped in his favor with his new album Thug Luv. Officially back with a vengeance, Trouble widened the scope on this go-around, kicking things off with a hard-hitting Atl Jacob-produced banger called "Uh Huh."

Never one to waste words, Trouble simply sits back and skates over the beat, never raising his pace beyond that of a jog. "Big shit poppin, big dick energy," he boasts. "This bitch cocky, wrist get Follies, beamed like Scotty." Next up is 2 Chainz, who never fails to insert a dose of comedy into his bars. "When I met the plug, tell me, where the fuck was you?" he ponders. "Partner had that dogfood, yabba-dabba-doo!" Check out the full song now, and sound off below -- what do you think of Trouble's latest album? If you haven't had a chance to check it out, do so right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Cuban link on top of a Cuban link

Nother Cuban link, pussy pink, bon appétit

Come with me, you better not stink, I'll find you a sink

You think you can fuck with this flow, lil n***a, then load up a beat

Code of the streets, I live that shit, you feel that shit

They bring me whips, I don't go to no dealership