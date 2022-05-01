It's not uncommon for brands to create cereals based on their items. After all, Oreo made Oreo O's. Wendy's came out with their Chocolate Frosty Choclatey Cereal. We've been bombarded with products like Reese's Puffs, Cosmic Brownies Cereal, Peep's Marshmallow Flavored Cereal, and countless other creations no one knew they needed.

It seems as though one more company is entering into the breakfast food chat. Tropicana, known for its assortment of juices, has introduced a cereal that does not require milk. Instead, the brand is encouraging its buyers to add in some OJ. The cereal is called Tropicana Crunch and consists of honey almond clusters.





The business wrote on its website, "Orange juice on cereal. Some call it weird. Some call it breakfast. We . . . didn't even know it was a thing. But turns out, there are totally normal people amongst us juicing up their cereal bowls. You might be one of them!"

According to their post on Instagram, over 15 million people have doused orange juice over their cereal, so how weird can it be?

Trying to further promote their product, the site stated, "Because whether you hate it or love it, you won’t know until you try it... It may not be for everyone (but it could be for you!)."

It can be purchased in stores on May 4, 2022-- which, ironically enough, is National Orange Juice Day.

Are you going to give it a try?