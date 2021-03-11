"Trophies" Reveals That Even Back In 2014, Drake Had Nothing Left To Prove

Seven years ago today, Young Money released its second compilation Rise Of An Empire. Arriving roughly six years after the record label's first compilation We Are Young Money, Rise Of An Empire found Young Money in a completely different position than when the label initially rose to prominence. The label's darling discoveries Drake and Nicki Minaj were now members of the upper echelon of Hip-Hop and no longer needed the label, and that same year Tyga began lashing out at Young Money for holding him back. Thus, Rise Of An Empire was a mixed bag and of a commercial misstep for the label. Still, the compilation album did feature some pretty decent tracks, including Drake's Nothing Was The Same throwaway "Trophies."

"Trophies" is built upon a fanfare more so than a mere beat. Hit-Boy's production is grand and victorious, which perfectly suited Drake's commercial dominance following the release of Nothing Was The Same. The song finds Drake bragging about his progression as an artist as well as his overall influence in Hip-Hop, but "Trophies" is at its best when Drake is stripped of his bravado and admits that his most meaningful accomplishments are the ones that aren't commemorated with headlines or awards.

"Trophies" may have been Drake's only contribution to Young Money's Rise Of An Empire album, but it was easily one of the most impressive performances on the Young Money compilation. What is your favorite cut from Rise Of An Empire?

Quotable Lyrics

I'm just tryna stay alive and take care of my people

And they don't have no award for that

Trophies, trophies

Shit don't come with trophies, ain't no envelopes to open

I just do it cause I'm 'sposed to, nigga