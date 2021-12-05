If you were to carefully inspect Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history, you’d quickly notice one thing – he’s never dated a woman over the age of 25. Over the years, the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star has been linked to names like Gisele Bundchen, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, and Camila Morrone, but only during the years that they’re in their so-called “prime.”

While it could be a complete coincidence, or even just a matter of relationships not working out, pop culture fanatics love to discuss the topic, and it often gets brought up whenever Leo begins trending for practically any reason, be it related to his love life or not.

As you may know, the 47-year-old has a new film set to release on Netflix on December 24th, also starring his good buddy Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande, and tons of our other favourite faces. With the movie premiere quickly approaching, the cast members have begun doing press to amp up the excitement around the world.

Early this morning, the Los Angeles native sat down with Streep on CBS to chat about the movie, and a clip that’s been flying around Twitter shows DiCaprio intensely zoning out as the two women beside him talk, appearing almost sad, or lost. Of course, it wasn’t long before trolls decided to bring the Oscar Award-winning actor’s dating life up.

While people began speculating about what could possibly have DiCaprio so down in the dumps, comments like, “two women over 25 were talking, so he had no idea what to do,” and “he’s counting days til his girlfriend’s 25th birthday” began flying around.

Others joked that he may have just finished listening to Taylor Swift’s re-recording of her emotional song, “All Too Well,” or that he might’ve even transported into another dimension. Arguably the most logical explanation was that a) it’s a Sunday morning and b) he’s probably been answering all the same questions in every interview he’s done as of late.

What do you think Leonardo was thinking about while “off in space”?