In addition to being one of the most successful businessmen in the world, Elon Musk is also one of technology's most outspoken and creative minds. Over the past weeks, he's been warring with Jeff Bezos for the bragging right of being the richest man in the world, but today some internet users hit social media to find shocking and horrifying news that the billionaire had allegedly perished in a tragic accident.

Ealier today the #RIPElon hashtag started trending on Twitter, prompting immediate tributes and memorial tweets from fans and followers of Elon Musk. According to Complex, fact-checking website Snopes noticed the hashtag and quickly investigated the situation and discovered that the trend originated following the surfacing of fake screenshots of news articles that claimed that the SpaceX and Tesla founder had just tragically died in a car battery explosion. Many social media users, unfortunately, fell for the death hoax as internet trolls have been taking the opportunity to contribute Tesla's declining stock to Musk's rumored death.

Reports also reveal that moderators on the Tesla sub-Reddit have even come forth to stop trolls from further spreading lies about Musk's wellbeing, saying, "Don’t fall for these fake stories. They are posting fake links that lead to nowhere and posting screenshots from said fake articles. They are NOT real. Elon Musk is alive and well. There was no factory explosion. The only real bit of information they contain is the fact the stock went down a bit."

Elon Musk has not yet spoken on the false rumors regarding his death, but when he does, his statement is sure to offer an interesting sentiment.

