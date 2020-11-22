Free-agent center Tristan Thompson has reportedly signed with the Boston Celtics, opting not to re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Haynes was informed of Thompson's decision by his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

The deal will provide Thompson with $19 million over two years. The Cavs big-man was signed to a 5-year deal with $82,000,000 previously.

For his prolific rebounding ability, Thompson was a highly sought after free agent. The NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly interested in bringing the former LeBron James teammate to L.A. "The Lakers would love to land Tristan Thompson, an ex-LeBron James teammate in Cleveland who would shore up the front line," Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported earlier this week. Thompson provided the Cavs with a critically important presence in the paint during their 2016 NBA Finals win.

Thompson averaged 12.0 points and 10.1 rebounds in the 2019-20 NBA Season, making him a great addition for the Celtics. According to ESPN Stats & Info, no Celtics player has averaged above 10 rebounds for an entire season since Al Jefferson in 2006-07. That was the longest active drought in the NBA.

The 2021 NBA Season is set to tip-off in December, later this year.

