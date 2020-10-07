mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tristate Gates & Benny The Butcher Represent On "NY Native"

Aron A.
October 06, 2020 20:23
318 Views
30
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

NY Native
Tristate Gates Feat. Benny The Butcher

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tristate Gates & Benny The Butcher put on for the Empire State on their new collaboration.


It's been a terrific year for Griselda meaning that their feature rates have undoubtedly skyrocketed. Benny The Butcher has been showcasing strong signs to attaining some sort of commercial success, even as an artist who's known for sharp bars over gritty New York boom-bap production. That being said, his appearance was necessary on Tristate Gates' single, "NY Native." Bringing it back to their stomping grounds, Tristate and Benny The Butcher delivers a grimey New York bar-heavy record, paying homage to the dreams of dope boy riches from the corners.

"NY Native" is off of Tristate Gates' brand new project, Streets Held Me Back that dropped over the weekend. Stacked with 10 tracks, it also includes appearances from Eto, Rigz, and Rob Gates.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Feds had a press conference and said they cleaned us off the street
How is that true? When I'm still sellin' verses like capsules
She helped me count the bread, she into that too
I'm not a rap dude, naw, I'm the cat who
Made magic with crack spoons and kitchens smaller than bathrooms

Tristate Gates
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  2
  318
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tristate Gates Benny The Butcher
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tristate Gates & Benny The Butcher Represent On "NY Native"
30
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject