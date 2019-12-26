The ever-private Tristan "Mack" Wilds is celebrating the greatest gift he'll receive in the upcoming new year. News surrounding the multi-hyphenated entertainer has been relatively quiet as of late, aside from the chatter concerning his arrest over the summer. Tristan was caught driving with a suspended license in New York City. That was quickly resolved after he paid all of his fines and since that time, he's managed to stay out of trouble.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

Then, gossip surfaced that Tristan and his girlfriend were expecting a child together. Neither confirmed the news to be true until Christmas Day when Tristan took to his Instagram to share that he's excited about his forthcoming arrival. The actor uploaded two photos to his social media page that showed one of him wearing a "Father To Be" ribbon and another of Tristan hugged up with his lady.

"Aight, serious moment... Earlier this year, I was in a really dark place," he wrote in the caption. "Sh*t, honestly? I’d been there for a while. I dunno, i was just letting life take me wherever she may. But I told God I needed a light. I needed a sign that I was supposed to be here, and that my presence here on earth was needed...Heard ju, God. Thank you for this. Merry Christmas." Congrats to the happy couple!