Kylie Jenner's dating life and the possibility of her dating Drake amid her split from Travis Scott is pulling in the most attention when it comes to the much talked about lives of the Kardashians. At one time it was surrounded on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's third time cheating on her, more recently with Kylie's former best friend Jordyn Woods.



While it's pretty evident that Khloe and Tristan aren't together - even though she seemingly debated the idea - it doesn't mean the NBA player is giving up hope. The 28-year-old has come through yet again to drop off some thirsty comments on his ex's Instagram shares. This is by far not the first time as you can see here.

The latest comment Tristan dropped off accompanies Khloe's post promoting her pink diamond KKW Fragrance. In true Tristan fashion, he simply commented with three emojis: “❤️👑❤️”

"Ever since what's happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me," Khloe previously stated.

"It's hard to, you know, gain the trust back. You wonder like will it ever be the same. Will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal," she added. "So I'm really just trying to reevaluate what is important to me and really make the right decision."