We all thought that the drama between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian had finally come to an end after the final scandal involving Jordyn Woods. However, with recent news from Tristan's OG baby mama revealing that news of him cheating on her with the Kardashian whilst she was pregnant put her on bed rest, the whole thing has seemingly been reopened. Yesterday, Khloe took to Instagram to share her "truth" in an attempt to stop all the speculation from flying around, claiming that he had insisted the relationship with Craig had ended long before and even got his close friends and mother to testify that it was true.

Via KhloeKardashian Instagram Story

Now, RadarOnline.com has reported that, in her January 31, 2019 child support battle deposition Craig, 27, testified that Thompson, 28, had given her $112,000 soon after she purchased her Los Angeles home in November 2017. When asked by Thompson’s attorney, Peter Lauzon, why she believes her baby daddy gave her that money, Craig replied, “Well, if we really want to put this on here, that was part of a bribe. And when questioned further by Lauzon about the alleged bribe, Craig said in her deposition, “That he [Thompson] would help me if I wasn’t, like, dating anybody or talking to anybody, and that I would have to come see him.”

During his deposition though, Thompson denied trying to control Jordan and alleged that he simply didn't want other men around his son Prince, saying: “No one ever said about not see or date anyone. All I please said is, if you’re a single woman, I wanted to request her not to have random men around my child.” Craig also revealed in the court documents that around January 2018, Thompson started saying he wanted to attempt sustaining a friendship with her for their son’s sake, but that it didn’t last long, after Craig could no longer meet his unreasonable demands to "FaceTime with Prince" and "have Prince and I visit him while he was on the road traveling during the season." At which point, he "became completely absent in Prince’s life.”