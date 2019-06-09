Throughout all the drama that swirled around Tristan Thompson, his first baby mother Jordan Craig has been mum. And so even amidst the three-year-long Kardashian drama or her carrying through pregnancy for their son, Prince. Although Craig has never sat down for an interview or willingly shared the tea on how she felt through all of it, Radar Online was able to get their hands on some court documents which offered some insight. We previously reported on the court files stemmed from Craig's November 2018 child support case revealing the mother was forced into bed rest. Though, Jordan Craig also confirmed Tristan had cheated on her with Khloe and his stepping-out behaviours fueled a lot of stress which then resulted in pregnancy complications while she was carrying.

Furthermore, Craig alleges that after their two-year relationship, Thompson urged to start a family. Shortly after getting pregnant, Craig found out of Tristan's cheating ways. It began with paparazzi photos of Tristan "with one of the women I previously confronted him about, and whom Tristan had denied even knowing." She then chimed in on Khloe Kardashian's involvement: "Their relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst,” Craig added along with claiming that "this brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy." Fortunately, the mother carried through a healthy pregnancy and their son Prince Thompson was born without issues in December 2016.

