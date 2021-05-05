It's been a long few days for Tristan Thompson who has not only been fielding allegations of cheating but also claims that he has another child on the way. Of course, the cheating allegations aren't anything new to Tristan Thompson or Khloe Kardashian. Both appear to be trying to rekindle their relationship. Unfortunately, the allegations of infidelity don't seem to be going away any time soon.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

It was reported yesterday that Sydney Chase, a woman who said she had relations with Tristan Thompson, was sent a cease and desist letter. She denied that was the case on her IG Story, writing, "The articles are giving false information. Let this be a lesson to not let anyone no matter the money or fame they have, to shut you down and tarnish your name." However, she finally received the letter this morning.

"I finally received the cease & desist hours after I made my post online. It was first sent to an email I no longer use. However I'm moving forward with the truth & am choosing to not comply," she wrote, adding, "I will not be called a liar."

This whole incident stems from an episode of the No Jumper Podcast that Chase appeared on alongside the Black Out Girlz and dropped the ball on her alleged affair with the Celtics star.