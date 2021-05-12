Tristan Thompson's relationship with Khloe Kardashian has long been one of the most scrutinized couplings in the entertainment industry, and over the past couple of weeks, their relationship has been tested once again as a woman named Sydney Chase has accused Tristan Thompson of having an affair with her. Following Chase's allegations, Tristan allegedly ordered a cease and desist against the 23-year-old model, but she has since vocalized her disinterest in adhering to it.

As if the Celtics power forward wasn't already up to his neck in public scrutiny as well as claims that he has a baby on the way, his ongoing drama with Sydney Chase has now gotten even more serious. According to Page Six, Thompson's alleged mistress has now reportedly sought legal counsel from high-profile attorney Gloria Allred.

According to Page Six, the Instagram model is fighting back against claims made by Thompson that she “lied” about having a months-long sexual relationship with the NBA star by hiring Allred, who is known as a prominent women’s rights lawyer.

In a release to the outlet, Allred stated, "[Chase] has retained my law firm, Allred, Maroko & Goldberg, to represent her and to conduct a full investigation which she believes will substantiate the relationship between her and Tristan Thompson. If Mr. Thompson has nothing to hide, then we would expect that he will make himself available for questioning by me and that he will voluntarily provide the documents. Sydney would be willing to be present at this meeting to answer questions and provide documents."

Stay tuned to see how this messy dispute between Tristan Thompson and Sydney Chase translates into the courtroom.

[via]