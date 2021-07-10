Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were married to one another from 2009 to 2016. During this time, the couple went through a lot as Khloe went through fertility issues, all while Odom had problems with drug addiction. In the end, the two eventually divorced each other and since then, Lamar has been fighting to remain sober, all while Khloe has engaged in an on-again, off-again relationship with the likes of Tristan Thompson.

On Friday, those two worlds collided as Kardashian posted a thirst trap of herself in an outdoor shower. Khloe was wearing a bathing suit in the photo and she looked pretty good doing so. As you can see in the screenshots below, Odom commented "Hottie" with some fire and heart emojis. Despite recently breaking up with Kardashian, Thompson didn't particularly enjoy this comment and said "@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results."

Image via Instagram

Image via Instagram

Back in 2015, Odom almost passed away following a drug overdose in Nevada, and as you can guess, this is exactly what Thompson is referring to here. Needless to say, it seems like Thompson is posing a bit of a threat here, and it certainly comes across as a disrespectful one when you truly comprehend everything that Odom has been through over these past few years.

Based on this exchange, it's clear that Odom and Thompson both still have some feelings for Khloe, regardless of everything that has gone down over the past few years.