Tristan Thompson had been sitting pretty on the Sacramento Kings this season, although he ended up being included in a blockbuster trade that sent him, Tyrese Haliburton, and Buddy Hield to the Indiana Pacers. Thompson touched down in Indy last week, and he was immediately able to hit the court with his new teammates, despite reports that he would probably be released in short order.

After playing four games with the Pacers, the team officially made a decision today as they waived the star player. Now, Thompson will be able to go wherever he wants, as long as there are teams out there willing to take him on. Following the move, Thompson took to Instagram where he thanked the franchise and its fans.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Per Thompson:

"Indy, thank you for everything! I really appreciate all the love and energy I received from everyone from the organization and the fan base. I always admired the @pacers franchise and have had some amazing playoff battles. Even though my time was short, I appreciated every minute of it. Even though I’m gone, my two brother in this picture will do some great things and make this organization and city proud. Love these two guys. Will always be watching them and cheering them on. Till next time Indy. Thank you."





Thompson's message is pretty nice when you consider how he barely spent a week with the franchise. Regardless, Thompson is grateful for the opportunity, and you have to appreciate his sincerity about it all.