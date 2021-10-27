Yesterday, NBA star Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to show off some new photos of his adorable family. “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything,” the 30-year-old captioned a photo dump of his 3-year-old daughter ,True, and his 4-year-old son, Prince.

In the pictures, the two kids can be seen smiling from ear to ear while posing in an arcade. From the looks of things, little True is following in the footsteps of her vertically inclined parents, as she looks very tall (especially for her age) in Thompson’s latest post.

The young girl’s mother, Khloe Kardashian, was quick to comment. “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!” Her sister Kim chimed in, writing, “I mean!!!!!!! I can’t handle these two cuties!!!!”

In the past, Kim and Thompson have dealt with some major personal beef when the former wasn’t impressed with the latter’s routine infidelity in his relationship with Khloe. It seems the two have since made up though, as the Canadian star shared a sweet birthday greeting to Kim last week.

“Happy Birthday to my future lawyer @kimkardashian, you’ve inspired a whole generation with your hard work, dedication and efforts. Soo proud of everything you’ve accomplished and it’s only the beginning. You got this Keeks! Enjoy your day,” he captioned a smiley selfie of the two former foes.

Rich Paul also showed love to True and Prince, commenting, “this is amazing,” while Preme pointed out True’s astounding height. “That can’t be Tru when she get so big,” the rapper wrote.

See more sweet photos of True Thompson below.

