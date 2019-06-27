Despite spending a lot of his time in Cleveland, Ohio where he plays basketball, Tristan Thompson can now call Los Angeles home. According to Variety, the ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian just purchased himself a $6.5 million mansion in Encino, California.

The home consists of 7 bedrooms & 7.5 bathrooms in nearly 10,000 square feet of living space. It will feature top-end Wolf and SubZero appliances in the kitchen, an expansive home theater/media room, several marble slab fireplaces, three-car garage, European oak wood floors, and a hedonistic master suite with two marble-swathed bathrooms and two walk-in closets. In addition to that, Thompson will particularly appreciate the vaulted ceilings throughout the house too considering he’s 6’10” tall. There’s also a resort-like backyard as well which features a pool house, an outdoor kitchen, a pool set below a raised spa, a fire pit, and a sprawling lawn.

The mansion happens to sit right in between two larger estates, one being a $10.7 million manse owned by ex-Dodgers ace Jimmy Rollins and the other owned by billionaire Gustavo Romero Bringas, heir to a Mexican poultry empire. The reason for the purchase is unknown, but one would think it would have to do with being close to his daughter.

Check out pics of the crib right here.

