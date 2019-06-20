Tristan Thompson's personal life is playing out in the headlines, on reality television, and in court. The Cleveland Cavaliers star has been taking hits lately as his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son, Prince, has stated that Thompson left her for Khloe Kardashian. He went on to have a two-year relationship with Kardashian and in that time she gave birth to their daughter True, but they split over his alleged encounter with Jordyn Woods.

According to documents obtained by Radar Online, Jordan Craig and Thompson have been battling it out in court over child support payments. In Craig's original court documents, she claimed that Thompson had only visited with his son nine times in two years. In January 2019 during his deposition, he denied that accusation but said he couldn't remember the exact number of times he'd seen his son.

Craig and Thompson's attorney, Peter Lauzon, faced off in court as she argued that her son should be afforded the same lifestyle that Thompson is living. “On Tristan’s spreadsheets, it looks like he’s frequenting Nobu and several top-rate restaurants — Craig’s in Los Angeles. My child should share in the same lifestyle,” Craig said. "Whatever that child is living, like I said, whatever restaurants…they take that child to or that Tristan is even just going to, my son should be doing the same thing.”

“When you say ‘that child,’ you’re referring to True?” Lauzon asked.

“Absolutely,” Craig responded.

A judge ruled that Thompson will have to pay $40K per month in child support for Prince plus $200K in back child support. The $40K will continue until Prince is 18-years-old; or until he graduates from high school; or becomes self-supporting and emancipated; or ordered by the court.

But wait, there's more! Thompson also has to dish out $1,250 per month to a savings plan for Prince along with $2,000 for his private tutor. If he attends a private school the tutor's payments will cease, but Thompson will still be responsible for 100 percent of the school's tuition.