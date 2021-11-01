Pop Smoke is currently trending on Twitter, and it's not because of any new posthumous songs that were released from the late Canarsie-based rapper. It's actually because of Tristan Thompson, believe it or not, who looked like a spitting image of the "Dior" artist during his latest post-game interview with the Sacramento Kings.

After the Kings posted a video of Thompson speaking about the team's start to this season, basketball fans joked that the power forward drew a striking resemblance to Pop Smoke in the video. During the press conference, Thompson wore braids, a pair of shades that Pop would definitely have loved, and a velvety jacket.

"Boy i thought they dug pop smoke up," wrote one fan in a tweet that has gone viral, picking up over 40,000 likes.



The hoops star hasn't commented on the trend yet, but people all over the country are picking up on the uncanny resemblance between the two, especially with Thompson's choice of shades. Considering it was Halloween weekend, many suspected that Thompson chose to dress up as the rapper, but it appears to have been a sheer coincidence.

Check out his look below and let us know if you agree with the thousands saying they looked identical.