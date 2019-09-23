It looks like Tristan Thompson is still drooling over his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian. The Cleveland Cavalier was spotted in the comments section of Khloe’s latest IG post this weekend, leaving some flirtatious vibes.

Khloe decided to recreate Anna Nicole Smith’s iconic Guess jeans ad campaign from 1992 on Instagram, and Tristan decided to comment “perfection” under the post, before shortly deleting it.

While Khloe ignored Tristan’s comment altogether, many friends and fans were quick to comment on her sizzling get-up. Her mother Kris Jenner wrote, “You are so beautiful inside and out 🙏💕🙏💕,” while sister Kylie Jenner commented, ” Perfection 🔥♥️.”

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the NBA player is making an effort to be in a “good place” with Kardashian, for the sake of co-parenting their 17-month-old daughter, True. “Tristan wants to be a good, present dad to True,” the source told PEOPLE. “He’s committed to raising her in a loving environment and also wants to be in a good place with Khloé.”

Peep the comment (below) and let us know what you make of the post. Should Tristan show love to his baby mama or just keep it moving?