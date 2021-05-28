Just a couple of nights ago, there were some wild fan interactions throughout the NBA. It all started in Philadelphia as a 76ers fan poured popcorn on the head of Russell Westbrook. Later that evening, Trae Young was spat at by a rowdy New York Knicks supporter. Following an investigation, both fans were banned from their respective arenas and now, the whole league is on high alert for any bad actors who decide to ruin the game for the players and the other fans.

Prior to Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, Tristan Thompson was asked about the spitting incidents and how he feels about it all. As he stated, he won't be tolerating any of that and if anyone tries it, they will be put in their place quite fast.

"I dare a motherfucker to spit on me," Thompson said. "I'll follow you right to your house." Considering the game tonight is in Boston, Thompson probably won't have to worry about himself. However, there are fears that Boston fans could give Kyrie Irving a hard time, which has even led to some discourse about racism amongst Celtics supporters.

Needless to say, the league has a lot to worry about right now, especially with a huge increase in fans in the building.

