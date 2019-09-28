Khloe Kardashian has made it pretty obvious that she's over Tristan Thompson's ways after he cheated on her three times since she became pregnant with their daughter, True. "Ever since what's happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me," Khloe previously stated of the aftermath of Tristan's cheating.

Since Tristan and Khloe ended things amid his Jordyn Woods kiss it seems as though the NBA baller just can't stop drooling over what he lost out on as we can see by the numerous comments he drops off on Khloe's Instagram posts. He previously called his ex "perfection" and more recently he responded to her latest post writing, "The sun is shining bright on a beautiful 💎"

We guess the beauty in being a celebrity is having fans that can back you up and clap back at people and such was the case for Khloe when her followers told Tristan to GTFO. "Why try now???" one fan responded. "Men really think they can get anything they want huh."

Another user wrote: "Why why whyyyyyyyy just leave her alone you've reached a point of no return." Khloe didn't do any responding herself but silence can sometimes say more than anything else.