While Tristan Thompson may not be a beloved person when it comes to certain fans of Khloe Kardashian, he's now in the good books of certain Los Angeles Popeyes customers who happened to be at the right place at the right time this past weekend. The Van Nuys location of fried chicken fast food cashed in a long order of chicken sandwiches for everyone in the establishment when the Cleveland Cavaliers player arrived and paid the bill for each customer.

In the clip below, you can see Tristan putting his card down and letting a fan order up what he wants.

The random act of kindness has turned into a bit of a joke considering the numerous comments that have poked fun at Tristan's past infidelity. "Yoooo Tristan Thompson going to be in Popeyes buying everybody chicken sandwiches and somebody gone say he said 'aye everybody cheat meals on me,'" one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "The shaderoom said Tristan Thompson slid through popeyes and paid for everybody food...why somebody in the comments gone say “he always sliding through something” LMAOOOOO."

Peep more reactions below.