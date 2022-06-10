The men tied to the Kardashian-Jenners are finding themselves at the center of storylines in the family's latest reality series on Hulu. Aside from Kim Kardashian sharing details about the development of her romance with former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson—and the fallout that ensued thanks to her ex-husband Kanye West—the show has also put Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian's personal business front and center.

For years this couple-ex-couple has been in the headlines due to Thompson's infidelities and fathering children outside of their relationship. He has admitted to cheating on Khloé and even offered up public apologies, but when it was revealed a woman named Maralee Nichols was pregnant with his child, the reality star was done.

Now, the world has been offered a look at how the Kardashians dealt with the drama behind the scenes. In a segment of The Kardashians, Kim was on the phone as she read over the legal paperwork filed by Thompson. In it, he admitted that he slept with Nichols, and reported stating that it was on his 30th birthday. Kim was irate because Khloé threw him a 30th birthday party and Thompson was said to have left and had sex with someone else.

"This whole declaration is in this thing," said Kim. "It's this whole thing that says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and said, 'Does Khloé know about this?' Khloé doesn't even f*cking know."

"This is paperwork that he's filed that says, 'The only time I had sexual intercourse with the petitioner, was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas. The petitioner claims she is pregnant with my child and that she is due December 3. However, petitioner does not recall when I had sexual intercourse with her. Therefore, I do not know if the claims that I am the father of the child are supported by fact.' "

"He's saying that he slept with her!" said Kim. "He's asking for a paternity test and admitting he had sex with her. Khloé threw him his 30th birthday party. He went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road, we can check his schedule, and then slept with this girl."

Nichols later reportedly asked the court for $47K per month in child support. Check out the clip from The Kardashians below.